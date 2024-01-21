Travis Kelce gives a nod to Taylor Swift's hit 'Anti-Hero': Watch video

Travis Kelce has delighted 'Midnights' fans with a nod to Taylor Swift's hit 'Anti-Hero'

Travis Kelce gave Taylor Swift’s hit song Anti-Hero a nod with his recent outfit choice.

Travis sported a multicolored striped turtleneck and a mustard yellow coat. His get-up reminded fans of Swift wearing a very similar outfit in her song Anti-Hero.

A video of the NFL star sporting the outfit was posted to his podcast New Heights’ X account.

During the 1:19 to 1:52 part of the music video, Lavender Haze hitmaker dons a multicolored striped shirt with mustard yellow collars and matching mustard yellow pants.

Fans noticed the possible nod to Swift’s hit song and took to the comments to praise Travis for it.

One fan wrote: “Travis kelce anti hero era,” while another added, “Anti hero vibes (fire emoji)”

Another posted a still of Swift from Anti-Hero and wrote: “You look like midnight becomes your afternoon”

A fourth chimed in, “Midnights,” and a fight wrote, “He looks like he wants to stayyyyyy in that Lavender Haze!”

