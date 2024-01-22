Glen Powell throws weight behind the rom-coms genre after it came under criticism

Glen Powell argues against mocking rom-coms

The star of the hit rom-com Anyone But You, Glen Powell is defending the romantic comedy saying it is "silly" to mock the genre.



Speaking at the Sundance Film Festival, the Top Gun star said, “At least for me, I’ve always been a fan of movies in general and I always find it silly when certain actors diminish certain genres."

Adding, “At its best execution, it gives an audience such joy and such fun, and as an actor you do get to play a lot of gears. To kind of scoff at a genre and look down on it is kind of silly.”

The 35-year-old cited the example of his latest film, saying, “For me, ‘Anyone But You’ was such a treat to see audiences dance out of the theater and feel so happy after watching a movie."

He continued, “To see the box office not just stick but grow has been such a cool lesson that sometimes the genres that have been forgotten are the ones audiences are craving the most.”