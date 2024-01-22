Kansas City Chiefs shared the viral clip of Jason Kelce and Taylor Swift on social media

Jason Kelce's bold touchdown celebration shocks Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift had the most accurate reaction to Jason Kelce’s celebration following Travis Kelce’s touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs shared the viral clip from their match against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Taking to their X account, the team posted Jason’s shirtless moment as he ripped off his tee.

“NO. 1 HYPE MAN!!!!” the account penned as Taylor and Cara Delevingne stood nearby the Philadelphia Eagles’ player, with the former covering her shocked face.

Read More: Travis Kelce dedicates football touchdown to Taylor Swift

However, the tight end dedicated his winning touchdown to the Lover crooner who attended the game from Highmark Stadium’s VIP suite alongside Travis’s parents Donna and Ed Kelce.

Taylor arrived at the venue wearing a Gant Blank Canvas Project x Kilo Kish Bouclé Varsity Jacket with a red beanie.

In one of the videos shared by the team, Travis can be seen flashing her signature heart sign towards the crowd after he successfully caught a wide open pass which gave his team the lead in the second quarter.

Cameras also photographed Taylor hugging her friends in the box after the NFL star scored his first touchdown in eight games.