Nicole Kidman shares exciting update about 'Big Little Lies' S3

Nicole Kidman says the third season of ‘Big Little Lies’ is in the works

Season 3 of Big Little Lies is on its way as Nicole Kidman shared that the work on the show is ongoing.



In a chat with Variety, the Oscar winner said, “We’re at work on it,” as she appeared on her upcoming show Expats premiere in New York.

Talking about the series, The Others actress said she “texted every day” with co-star Reese Witherspoon about the forthcoming season. “And there’s a timeline and we’re doing it.”

But remained coy about further information when pressed for details.“We can’t say anything more,” she continued. “We’ve got to start keeping our mouths shut…We’ve got to button it.”

It comes after Reese revealed “We are working on it,” referring to season 3, noting, “Nic and I have been working on it a lot.”

Besides, a reunion of Big Little Lies also gained traction after HBO CEO Casey Bloys teased he heard, “a little bit about the idea.”