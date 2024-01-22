 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Melanie Walker

Kanye West's titanium teeth are way less than '$850,000'?

An expert raises questions on the $850,000 reported price of Kanye West's titanium teeth

Melanie Walker

Monday, January 22, 2024

Kanye West's metallic teeth are way less than '$850,000'?

Recently, Kanye West has shocked the world with his new titanium teeth. However, what was more shocking was it is reportedly worth $850,000. But, an expert is raising questions about the dentures' hefty price tag.

Dr Sam Koh believed the whopping sum is likely to be untrue as he said, "Practically and clinically, the titanium, labour from both the dentist and the lab making the "teeth" wouldn't cost anywhere near this much."

Explaining why the reported cost is far from reality, he also opined the teeth in Australia would be much less than that.

"It's really hard to estimate something unique like this, but if someone were to do something like this in Australia, it would only perhaps cost maybe at most, $100k AUD or less!'' he told Daily Mail.

In the meantime, a unique experiment was performed by Dr Thomas Connelly in Beverly Hills.

"Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression," the doctor told the British tabloid.

"The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!"

