Monday, January 22, 2024
Monday, January 22, 2024

Jamie Dornan lands in a hospital due to a caterpillar

Jamie Dornan has been admitted to the hospital for heart attack symptoms due to a recent run-in with wildlife.

The run-in in question occurred after he met a toxic caterpillar while visiting Portugal.

The news has been brought to light by a close pal of the Fifty Shades of Grey actor, Gordon Smart.

As of now, his friend claims, the actor went in for similar reasons last year as well.

The caterpillar in question is a processionary caterpillar, which is known for being toxic to humans.

Symptoms of exposure include painful eye, skin, and throat infections, which occur due to the tiny hairs on the caterpillar’s body. 

