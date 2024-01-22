Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sent “get well messages” to Kate Middleton after her abdominal surgery

Meghan Markle bars Prince Harry from speaking to Kate Middleton?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle allegedly does not allow Prince Harry to speak to his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has claimed that the Duke is unlikely to be able to speak to the future queen without Meghan's blessing.

Speaking to the Fox News, per Daily Express, the royal expert said, “I personally don’t believe that Harry would speak to Catherine privately without Meghan’s blessing.”

About Kate Middleton and Prince William’s true feelings for the California-based royals, Kinsey said the Prince and Princess of Wales are too “laser-focused on their goals” to worry about Harry and Meghan.

The future king and queen have “made it a point to distance themselves”, she added.

The royal expert’s claims came amid reports Meghan Markle and Harry have sent “get well messages” to Kate and King Charles amid their respective health scares.

The Mirror, citing a source, had reported, "The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health. The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes."