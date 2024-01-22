 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Mason Hughes

Joe Jonas family gets along 'splendidly' with his new ladylove Stormi Bree

Joe Jonas started dating Stormi Bree following divorce from wife, Sophie Turner, last year

Mason Hughes

Monday, January 22, 2024

Joe Jonas’ brother, Kevin and Nick Jonas, have reportedly met his new ladylove, Stormi Bree, and found her “nice and so down to earth.”

The Jonas Brothers singer started dating the model following his divorce from Game of Thrones star following four years of marriage.

According to Life & Style, his new relationship is going well. An insider said, “They met through mutual friends and really hit it off.”

“They’re getting to know each other and enjoying one another’s company,” the source added.

Speaking of Kevin and Nick’s meeting with Stormi in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, they revealed, “There was some downtime, and Joe’s brothers got a chance to hang out with Stormi.”

The insider added, “They thought she was nice and so down to earth.”

Stormi also met Nik’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, and they “got along splendidly,” the insider shared, adding, “They had lots to talk about, given that they’re both former pageant gals.”

As for Sophie, the source said she is “so immersed in her own romance, she’s not bothered by who Joe is seeing,” adding, “She’s relieved to see him dating again.”

