Monday, January 22, 2024
Mason Hughes

Queen Elizabeth left a 'secret letter' for Charles: 'We'll never know what's in it'

Queen Elizabeth reportedly penned a letter for his son Charles before she breathed her last

Mason Hughes

Monday, January 22, 2024

File Footage 

Queen Elizabeth penned a letter for her son, now-King Charles, before she breathed her last in 2022, a royal expert has revealed.

The contents of the “secret letter” may never be unveiled for the public, the expert suggested, before revealing that the letter was kept in the late monarch’s “red box.”

Author of the book Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, Robert Hardman, spoke about the mystery about the letter while talking to GB News.

"The thing that absolutely put the hairs on the back of my neck was when I heard about it was her last red box. She'd had a red box brought to her every single day of her life as Queen,” he said.

"She was only ever allowed two days off, her birthday and Christmas Day. Other than that her red box, every day, was full of papers and stuff to be dealt with,” Hardman added.

The expert continued: “And right at the end, you know, they opened up her last red box, it's there in her room after she's died and there's a letter to the Prince of Wales. We'll probably never know what was in it."

"That's why she was so keen to be on her feet and looking the part in that first photo shoot with that final photograph because you know, all summer there hadn't really been a Government to speak of.

"Her absolutely number one duty as a constitutional monarch is to ensure the good governance of the country. And so she wanted to appoint Liz Truss, and get that done. And she was very buoyed up having done that was a weight off her mind."

