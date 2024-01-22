 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle 'showed legs', upset Queen Elizabeth II in fashion etiquette

Meghan Markle broke Queen Elizabeth II rule of fashion

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 22, 2024

Meghan Markle broke two major fashion rules laid out by Queen Elizabeth II during her time in UK.

Queen Elizabeth II really disliked female members of the Royal Family showing their legs and preferred that they wore nude tights, a tradition broken by Meghan Markle.

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter said this was surprisingly the Queen's most important rule, saying: "I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the Queen requires."

Another fashion choice adopted by Meghan Markle , that was disliked by  Queen Elizabeth II, was wearing black. 

Black is considered as the colour of mourning and is worn by not many Royal Family members.

Colour psychologist Karen Haller told Fabulous: "Whilst black has many different traits, looking at these specific events she attended they all have one thing in common.

"The occasions when she is choosing to wear black suggest she isn’t seeking to be the centre of attention. She is OK with being in the background."

