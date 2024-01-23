 
menu
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sharon Osbourne gets close to death after husband Ozzy affair

Sharon Osbourne reveals she tried suicide after Ozzy's affair came to her knowledge

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Sharon Osbourne gets close to death after husband Ozzy affair
Sharon Osbourne gets close to death after husband Ozzy affair

Sharon Osbourne remembers the moment when husband Ozzy’s four-year affair dawned upon her. In reaction, the author revealed she tried suicide.

Speaking at a London theatre show, the Loose Women host said, “He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that. But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work.”

Adding, “It is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.”

Explaining her thoughts at the time, Sharon said, “I just thought, ‘My kids are older; they are fine and can take care of themselves.’

She continued, “So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean room and saw me.”

In the meantime, Ozzy’s affair was said to be his hairdresser, Michelle Pugh from 2012 to 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II was 'keen' to be 'on her feet' before handing over to King Charles
Queen Elizabeth II was 'keen' to be 'on her feet' before handing over to King Charles
Shannen Doherty admits she was unprofessional on set
Shannen Doherty admits she was unprofessional on set
King Charles wants public to 'think about him' as Kate Middleton falls ill
King Charles wants public to 'think about him' as Kate Middleton falls ill
Prince Harry 'left out of loop' as 'strained' relationship with King continues
Prince Harry 'left out of loop' as 'strained' relationship with King continues
Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' marks key milestone on charts
Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' marks key milestone on charts
Prince Harry's busy in ‘meaningless bauble' while King Charles' Firm suffers
Prince Harry's busy in ‘meaningless bauble' while King Charles' Firm suffers
Prince Harry can't stoop lower & is harvesting' King Charles for personal gain
Prince Harry can't stoop lower & is harvesting' King Charles for personal gain
Prince Harry is now pandering to the whims of rich Americans
Prince Harry is now pandering to the whims of rich Americans
Prince Harry is 'soft' for Kate Middleton as Princess gets abdominal surgery
Prince Harry is 'soft' for Kate Middleton as Princess gets abdominal surgery
Expert makes huge claim about Prince Harry's future in Royal family
Expert makes huge claim about Prince Harry's future in Royal family
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith accused of staging their ‘united front'
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith accused of staging their ‘united front'
Prince Harry spotted 'sad' and 'at bottom' at 'Living Legends of Aviation Awards'
Prince Harry spotted 'sad' and 'at bottom' at 'Living Legends of Aviation Awards'