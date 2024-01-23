Sharon Osbourne reveals she tried suicide after Ozzy's affair came to her knowledge

Sharon Osbourne gets close to death after husband Ozzy affair

Sharon Osbourne remembers the moment when husband Ozzy’s four-year affair dawned upon her. In reaction, the author revealed she tried suicide.



Speaking at a London theatre show, the Loose Women host said, “He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that. But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work.”

Adding, “It is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.”

Explaining her thoughts at the time, Sharon said, “I just thought, ‘My kids are older; they are fine and can take care of themselves.’

She continued, “So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean room and saw me.”

In the meantime, Ozzy’s affair was said to be his hairdresser, Michelle Pugh from 2012 to 2016.