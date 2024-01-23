David Gail's sister Katie Colmenares announced his death on Monday through Instagram

'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum David Gail's cause of death revealed

David Gail’s cause of death has finally been revealed after he passed away at the age of 58 on Monday.

According to his family’s statement to PEOPLE, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor died due to “complications from sudden cardiac arrest.”

As per his peers, the emergency medical officers tried to save David through CPR after they found him unresponsive, however, “nothing seemed to work.”

They also disclosed that the actor was on life support for several days before doctors pronounced him dead.

“The family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure. David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family. He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence," David's folks concluded the statement.

It was the deceased's sister Katie Colmenares who announced the news of his death on Instagram by sharing a picture of them hugging each other.

"There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side, always my wingman, always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone with me,” she penned.

David played the role of Dr. Joe Scanlon in more than 200 episodes of the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles, portrayed Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210, and played Dean Collins in the WB drama Savannah.