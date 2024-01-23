Rihanna gushes over Natalie Portman during Paris Fashion Week as her compliments left the latter overwhelmed

Rihanna leaves Natalie Portman speechless at fashion event

Rihanna's fan-following may run up into millions or more. But the Barbados singer is a big fan of Natalie Portman, which she effusively told her at Paris Fashion Week.



The two titans came across each other outside of the Dior Haute Couture show.

In a viral clip, the Work singer told the Oscar winner, "I am a *** fan," adding, "You're one of the hottest *** in Hollywood forever."

The Grammy winner, however, didn't stop there. She continued, "You do the most innocent look, and I'm like AHHHH!"

Overwhelmed with such sweet words, the Black Swan actress jokingly said, "I'm going to blackout," adding, "I love you, and I listen to your music all the time."

After exchanging pleasantries, the 35-year-old asked the photographers to capture the heartwarming moment.

"Can somebody take a picture?" she asked. "So I, like, remember this happened tomorrow?"

Meanwhile, the mother-of-two previously told ELLE about how motherhood changed her life.

"Becoming a mother has only added to the inspiration in my life," she noted.

"I've had to find the balance between an efficient routine that maximizes precious 'me' time and full glam, because I really enjoy that colorful creative process."