Sofia Coppola addresses 'The Custom of the Country' by shelving the property again

Sofia Coppola reacts to Apple TV+ pulling plug on her project

Sofia Coppola opened up about her project, The Custom of the Country, which Apple executives shelved. She reacted by saying she "thought they had endless resources."



During an interview with the New Yorker, the filmmaker said the Apple TV+ show was canceled because "They pulled our funding. I'm It's a real drag. I thought they had endless resources."

Not to mention, Sofia planned to make a five-episode show to be "five times" more expensive than her most expensive movie, Marie Antoinette, in 2006.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sofia revealed that Oscar nominee Florence Pugh was tapped to star in the lead role in the canceled project.



"They didn't get the character of Undine," 52-year-old continued. "She's so 'unlikable.' But so is Tony Soprano! … It was like a relationship that you know you probably should've gotten out of a while ago."

In an earlier interview with The New York Times, Sofia claimed the Apple execs were not forthcoming to pool the money into the project because they had issues with the lead character.

"The idea of an unlikable woman wasn't their thing," she noted. "But that's what I'm saying about who's in charge."