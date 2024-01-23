 
menu
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sofia Coppola reacts to Apple TV+ pulling plug on her project

Sofia Coppola addresses 'The Custom of the Country' by shelving the property again

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Sofia Coppola reacts to Apple TV+ pulling plug on her project
Sofia Coppola reacts to Apple TV+ pulling plug on her project

Sofia Coppola opened up about her project, The Custom of the Country, which Apple executives shelved. She reacted by saying she "thought they had endless resources."

During an interview with the New Yorker, the filmmaker said the Apple TV+ show was canceled because "They pulled our funding. I'm It's a real drag. I thought they had endless resources."

Not to mention, Sofia planned to make a five-episode show to be "five times" more expensive than her most expensive movie, Marie Antoinette, in 2006.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sofia revealed that Oscar nominee Florence Pugh was tapped to star in the lead role in the canceled project.

"They didn't get the character of Undine," 52-year-old continued. "She's so 'unlikable.' But so is Tony Soprano! … It was like a relationship that you know you probably should've gotten out of a while ago."

In an earlier interview with The New York Times, Sofia claimed the Apple execs were not forthcoming to pool the money into the project because they had issues with the lead character.

"The idea of an unlikable woman wasn't their thing," she noted. "But that's what I'm saying about who's in charge."

Sofia Vergara reveals cause behind Joe Manganiello divorce
Sofia Vergara reveals cause behind Joe Manganiello divorce
Royal family shares first post after Sarah Ferguson's cancer diagnosis
Royal family shares first post after Sarah Ferguson's cancer diagnosis
Rihanna leaves Natalie Portman speechless at fashion event
Rihanna leaves Natalie Portman speechless at fashion event
'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum David Gail's cause of death revealed
'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum David Gail's cause of death revealed
'Expend4bles' leads Golden Raspberry Awards: See nominations
'Expend4bles' leads Golden Raspberry Awards: See nominations
Bianca Censori becomes tool of Kanye West to seek media attention?
Bianca Censori becomes tool of Kanye West to seek media attention?
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming-Willis shares lovely throwback clip
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming-Willis shares lovely throwback clip
Britney Spears sets to make splash on Netflix
Britney Spears sets to make splash on Netflix
Queen Elizabeth II was 'keen' to be 'on her feet' before handing over to King Charles
Queen Elizabeth II was 'keen' to be 'on her feet' before handing over to King Charles
Sharon Osbourne gets close to death after husband Ozzy affair
Sharon Osbourne gets close to death after husband Ozzy affair
Shannen Doherty admits she was unprofessional on set
Shannen Doherty admits she was unprofessional on set
King Charles wants public to 'think about him' as Kate Middleton falls ill
King Charles wants public to 'think about him' as Kate Middleton falls ill