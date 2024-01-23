 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian draws backlash for controversial brand deal

Kim Kardashian announced herself the new brand ambassador of a famous fashion house

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Kim Kardashian is facing severe backlash for partnering up with a controversial brand.

On Monday, famous fashion house Balenciaga announced the reality TV star as their new brand ambassador. The collaboration comes just one year after the company drew criticism for making kids models with BDSM-themed items.

Back then, Kim refused to part ways with the label but did say that she was "shaken and disgusted" by the advertisement.

Taking to her Instagram stories in November 2022, Kim wrote: “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society - period.”

However, in her new statement, Kim hailed Balenciaga’s designs for creating some of her “most iconic fashion moments.”

“For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador,” she penned.

The Internet slammed Kim as netizens called out celebrity culture overall, claiming that famous people "don’t have any morals."

Users also speculate that Kim waited for the controversy to "die down" and accused her of working with the brand off-record.


