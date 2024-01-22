King Charles ‘worried’ for his ‘great asset’ Kate Middleton amid health scare

King Charles is concerned for his son Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton as she recovers from abdominal surgery

King Charles is said concerned about his son, Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton as she recovers in hospital after undergoing “planned abdominal surgery.”



Kate, the Princess of Wales, in on a recovering journey after her operation at the hospital. She is expected to return home after spending 10-14 days in the hospital.

Speaking with GB News, Robert Hardman, a royal biographer, said that the King is a “huge fan” of the mother-of-three and believes she is a “great asses.”

"He's a huge fan of hers. He thinks she's a great asset,” he told the publication. "He'll be more worried than anyone other than Prince William about her.

"She's fit, she's young and she's out of action for three months. That's a cause for concern, not alarm, but he'll definitely be taking the view 'For God's sake don't make her feel she's got to come back to duties any sooner than she feels she needs to.'

Before concluding, he added, "I don't think there's anyone who wants to put any kind of pressure on her."