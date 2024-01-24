Mark Ruffalo reveals what he could not tell his wife amid pregnancy

'Poor Things' actor Mark Ruffalo reportedly made an emotional confession to his wife the day their first child was born

Mark Ruffalo opened up about his struggles while combatting a brain tumor.

On Tuesday, the 56-year-old star appeared for a chat on the podcast called Smartless.

In this conversation, the 13 Going on 30 actor detailed his journey while he was fighting a brain tumor.

“I had a brain tumor after the success of You Can Count on Me,” Mark began.

He then revealed that when he was 30 years old, he had a ‘crazy’ dream that he had a brain tumor and later it turned out to be true.

However, the Golden Globe winner could not share this ‘unfortunate’ news with his wife Coigney because she was pregnant at that time and their first “baby was imminently coming.”

Due to this, Mark reportedly decided to keep all his struggles hidden until the day when their baby was born.

Speaking of the moment when he broke the news to his wife, the actor recalled, “When I told Sunny about it, first she thought I was joking.”

He went on to mention, “And then she just burst into tears and said, ‘I always knew you were gonna die young.’”

Later in the interview, the Poor Things actor revealed that even though he survived the tumor, it cost him the hearing ability of his left ear.

In conclusion, he shared that at first, he couldn't believe this loss, but later he declared, “Take my hearing, but let me keep the face and just let me be the father of these kids.”