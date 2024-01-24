 
menu
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle pushed to Royal duties: 'Cannot be blamed'

Prince Harry wanted Meghan Markle to join the royal family duties

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Meghan Markle pushed to Royal duties: Cannot be blamed

Prince Harry has been accused of pushing Meghan Markle into Royal duties when she did not want to.

The Duke of Sussex, who married the former ‘Suits’ actress into the monarchy, did not well prepared his new bride.

Royal author Esther Krakue tells Sky News Australia: "The reason why these claims have come up is because the King and Princess Kate are out of action. It really calls into question how Meghan could have picked up some of the slack if she was still a working royal.

"The reality is she was not necessarily the best suited to life in the royal family, and I don't blame her for that. I don't think she was well prepared for the role she would undertake and by extension whether she would even have wanted to take that role.

"One of the advantages that Kate had was that she was with William for almost a decade before they got married and she assumed the roles she had. Harry effectively shoehorned Meghan into the institution.

She added: "And it wasn't a matter of him marrying her and they were creating a life together. He married her with the intention of also having her as a working royal. He could have married her and stepped back, but he didn't.

Emma Stone's life goal unveiled by ex-boyfriend Kieren Culkin
Emma Stone's life goal unveiled by ex-boyfriend Kieren Culkin
Gillian Anderson secures a spot in the star-studded cast of ‘Tron'
Gillian Anderson secures a spot in the star-studded cast of ‘Tron'
Prince Andrew to become 'hermit' after Britons 'shut' him down
Prince Andrew to become 'hermit' after Britons 'shut' him down
Camila Cabello drops her only condition for taking any gig
Camila Cabello drops her only condition for taking any gig
Sarah Ferguson's pal breaks silence for first time since cancer diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson's pal breaks silence for first time since cancer diagnosis
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez hope for a bright future amid feud rumours
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez hope for a bright future amid feud rumours
Kate Middleton hospital stay post abdominal surgery marks one week video
Kate Middleton hospital stay post abdominal surgery marks one week
Royal author accuses Prince Harry of being self obsessed: ‘It's all about me, me, me'
Royal author accuses Prince Harry of being self obsessed: ‘It's all about me, me, me'
Anne Hathaway makes her boundaries clear in new viral video video
Anne Hathaway makes her boundaries clear in new viral video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce got ‘secretly engaged' on New Year's Eve video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce got ‘secretly engaged' on New Year's Eve
Netflix drops ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender' trailer: Aang bends all four elements! video
Netflix drops ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender' trailer: Aang bends all four elements!
Dua Lipa makes a rare confession about ex amid Callum Turner romance
Dua Lipa makes a rare confession about ex amid Callum Turner romance