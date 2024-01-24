Meghan Markle, Prince Harry got '100 percent permission' from Queen over Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were shocked at Queen's take on Lilibet name

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly shocked at Queen Elizabeth II’s newly unfolded reaction to Lilibet’s name.

The Duchess of Sussex is surprised over the late Queen’s reaction to her daughter’s name, despite giving approval for it.

According to Royal author Robert Hardman, the Queen had told the aides: "I don't own the palaces. I don't own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they've taken that."

But an insider reveals the Sussexes were shocked at the report, insisting that they had spoken to Her Majesty and taken permission.

insider saying: "Meghan and Harry 100 percent got permission from the Queen to use the name Lilibet. The report is not true.

"They don’t know where this is coming from. They are shocked that this is coming now; it seems out of nowhere and out of left field. They just feel like it’s more of the same smear campaign that continues against them.

"They feel it’s convenient that this is surfacing now when the Queen is not here to defend herself and can’t say what is true or false."