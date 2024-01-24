 
menu
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Edward visits South Africa, meets 192-year-old tortoise in St Helena

In South Africa, Prince Edward visited Pretoria Garden, an urban space rich in biodiversity and home to over 220 bird species

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Prince Edward visits South Africa, meets 192-year-old tortoise in St Helena
Prince Edward visits South Africa, meets 192-year-old tortoise in St Helena

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward is visiting South Africa and St Helena this week.

King Charles younger brother is the first Member of the Royal Family to visit St Helena, one of the world’s most remote islands, since the Princess Royal travelled there in 2002.

Starting in South Africa, the Duke visited Pretoria Garden, an urban space rich in biodiversity and home to over 220 bird species.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'potential' wasted by Royals

Last year, he toured Kew Gardens with President Ramaphosa, as part of the State Visit of the President of South Africa to the UK.

In Pretoria, the Prince heard more about the collaboration between Kew and the South African National Biodiversity Institute.

Later, the Duke attended a President’s Award Reception, recognising winners of the DofE Gold Award which supports 3,000 young South Africans every year.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry got '100 percent permission' from Queen over Lilibet

Meanwhile, according to royal expert Rebecca English, “The Duke of Edinburgh has arrived on St Helena Island and visited 192-year-old Jonathan the tortoise.”

Jonathan has lived on St Helena since the 1880s and has met a number of members of the Royal Family during his 142 years there.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first joint public appearance amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health concerns video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first joint public appearance amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health concerns
Billie Eilish reacts to Oscar nomination of 'What Was I Made For?' video
Billie Eilish reacts to Oscar nomination of 'What Was I Made For?'
Ryan Gosling, fans slam The Academy for Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig snubs
Ryan Gosling, fans slam The Academy for Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig snubs
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'potential' wasted by Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'potential' wasted by Royals
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry got '100 percent permission' from Queen over Lilibet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry got '100 percent permission' from Queen over Lilibet
Prince Harry reminded 'life is short' as 'family' Kate Middleton is sick
Prince Harry reminded 'life is short' as 'family' Kate Middleton is sick
'Poor Things' actor Mark Ruffalo reveals his worst nightmare
'Poor Things' actor Mark Ruffalo reveals his worst nightmare
Madonna marks daughter Mercy James' 18th birthday with a heartfelt tribute
Madonna marks daughter Mercy James' 18th birthday with a heartfelt tribute
Meghan Markle pushed to Royal duties: 'Cannot be blamed'
Meghan Markle pushed to Royal duties: 'Cannot be blamed'
Mark Ruffalo reveals what he could not tell his wife amid pregnancy
Mark Ruffalo reveals what he could not tell his wife amid pregnancy
Emma Stone's life goal unveiled by ex-boyfriend Kieren Culkin
Emma Stone's life goal unveiled by ex-boyfriend Kieren Culkin
Gillian Anderson secures a spot in the star-studded cast of ‘Tron'
Gillian Anderson secures a spot in the star-studded cast of ‘Tron'