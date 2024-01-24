In South Africa, Prince Edward visited Pretoria Garden, an urban space rich in biodiversity and home to over 220 bird species

Prince Edward visits South Africa, meets 192-year-old tortoise in St Helena

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward is visiting South Africa and St Helena this week.



King Charles younger brother is the first Member of the Royal Family to visit St Helena, one of the world’s most remote islands, since the Princess Royal travelled there in 2002.

Starting in South Africa, the Duke visited Pretoria Garden, an urban space rich in biodiversity and home to over 220 bird species.

Last year, he toured Kew Gardens with President Ramaphosa, as part of the State Visit of the President of South Africa to the UK.

In Pretoria, the Prince heard more about the collaboration between Kew and the South African National Biodiversity Institute.

Later, the Duke attended a President’s Award Reception, recognising winners of the DofE Gold Award which supports 3,000 young South Africans every year.

Meanwhile, according to royal expert Rebecca English, “The Duke of Edinburgh has arrived on St Helena Island and visited 192-year-old Jonathan the tortoise.”

Jonathan has lived on St Helena since the 1880s and has met a number of members of the Royal Family during his 142 years there.