 
menu
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Is Irina Shayk tricking Tom Brady & Lewis Hamilton into a love triangle?

An insider spilled the tea after Irina Shayk was spotted hanging out with Lewis Hamilton after a date night with Tom Brady

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Is Irina Shayk tricking Tom Brady & Lewis Hamilton into a love triangle?
Is Irina Shayk tricking Tom Brady & Lewis Hamilton into a love triangle?

After Irina Shayk sparked romance rumors with Lewis Hamilton, an insider has come forward with more information on the alleged relationship.

The tip comes after the model was photographed with the F1 driver in Paris four days after she spent time with her on-and-off flame Tom Brady, in New York.

The rumored romance was deemed "convenient" for Irina as Lewis and Tom both live in the same building which is situated in the city’s Tribeca neighborhood.

“[Hamilton and Shayk] have been friends for years! Nothing is happening,” the insider confirmed.

They added: “She’s always supported him, and he’s always supported her. They’ve been friends for at least 13 years. There’s nothing going on between Irina and Lewis.”

However, despite his romance with Irina, Page Six reports that Tom has been “playing the field and having fun” since his divorce from supermodel Giselle Bundchen.

The couple was last seen on a romantic date night at famous Brasserie Fouquet near Brady’s place, and they were also seen hanging out in Miami, Fla before that.

Taylor Swift enjoys girls night with Cara Delevingne, Brittany Mahomes
Taylor Swift enjoys girls night with Cara Delevingne, Brittany Mahomes
Omid Scobie breaks silence as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get royal welcome in Jamaica video
Omid Scobie breaks silence as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get royal welcome in Jamaica
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first joint public appearance amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health concerns video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make first joint public appearance amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health concerns
Prince Edward visits South Africa, meets 192-year-old tortoise in St Helena
Prince Edward visits South Africa, meets 192-year-old tortoise in St Helena
Billie Eilish reacts to Oscar nomination of 'What Was I Made For?' video
Billie Eilish reacts to Oscar nomination of 'What Was I Made For?'
Ryan Gosling, fans slam The Academy for Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig snubs
Ryan Gosling, fans slam The Academy for Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig snubs
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'potential' wasted by Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'potential' wasted by Royals
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry got '100 percent permission' from Queen over Lilibet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry got '100 percent permission' from Queen over Lilibet
Prince Harry reminded 'life is short' as 'family' Kate Middleton is sick
Prince Harry reminded 'life is short' as 'family' Kate Middleton is sick
'Poor Things' actor Mark Ruffalo reveals his worst nightmare
'Poor Things' actor Mark Ruffalo reveals his worst nightmare
Madonna marks daughter Mercy James' 18th birthday with a heartfelt tribute
Madonna marks daughter Mercy James' 18th birthday with a heartfelt tribute
Meghan Markle pushed to Royal duties: 'Cannot be blamed'
Meghan Markle pushed to Royal duties: 'Cannot be blamed'