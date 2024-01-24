An insider spilled the tea after Irina Shayk was spotted hanging out with Lewis Hamilton after a date night with Tom Brady

Is Irina Shayk tricking Tom Brady & Lewis Hamilton into a love triangle?

After Irina Shayk sparked romance rumors with Lewis Hamilton, an insider has come forward with more information on the alleged relationship.

The tip comes after the model was photographed with the F1 driver in Paris four days after she spent time with her on-and-off flame Tom Brady, in New York.

The rumored romance was deemed "convenient" for Irina as Lewis and Tom both live in the same building which is situated in the city’s Tribeca neighborhood.

“[Hamilton and Shayk] have been friends for years! Nothing is happening,” the insider confirmed.

They added: “She’s always supported him, and he’s always supported her. They’ve been friends for at least 13 years. There’s nothing going on between Irina and Lewis.”

However, despite his romance with Irina, Page Six reports that Tom has been “playing the field and having fun” since his divorce from supermodel Giselle Bundchen.

The couple was last seen on a romantic date night at famous Brasserie Fouquet near Brady’s place, and they were also seen hanging out in Miami, Fla before that.