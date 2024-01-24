 
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian flaunts her handbag collection despite backlash

Kim Kardashian is currently drawing flak for partnering up with a famous fashion house

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Kim Kardashian flaunts her handbag collection despite backlash

Kim Kardashian flaunted her collection from Balenciaga just a day after she faced severe backlash for partnering up with the brand.

Her social media post comes after the fashion house announced the reality TV star as their new brand ambassador.

The collaboration sparked backlash because of Balenciaga’s controversy in 2022 when they made children pose with BDSM-themed items for a campaign.

At the time of the controversy, Kim refused to part ways with the label but did say that she was "shaken and disgusted" by the advertisement.

Read More: Kim Kardashian draws backlash for controversial brand deal

However, on Tuesday, she took to her Instagram account and posted a carousel of three pictures which featured her handbag haul from the brand.

"Balenciaga #closetcampaign @inezandvanoodt," she wrote in her caption.

Inside her $60 million California mansion, Kim posed with her collection wearing a black strapless corset with skintight leggings and boots, and took a guess of how many purses she owns.

“My guess will be 130,” the SKIMS mogul said and then started counting the handbags and rounded them up to a figure of 129. “I was only one off. I won, guys!” she exclaimed.

