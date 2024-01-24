Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's visit to the country came as Jamaican parliament will vote in April on whether to scrap ties with the British monarchy

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry spark diplomatic debate with Jamaica visit

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly sparked fresh diplomatic debate with their surprise visit to Jamaica.



The royal couple made a surprise appearance at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica at the Carib Theatre in Kingston Tuesday night.

Meghan and Harry were all smiles as they walked hand in hand.

The Entertainment Tonight shared a video of the couple on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, where they can be seen posing with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, who wants to remove King Charles as head of the state.

Jamaica is among the 14 non-UK realms where Britain’s King is head of state.

Archie and Lilibet parents also posed with Jamaican minister for legal and constitutional affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte, who said last year that her country could become independent of the British monarchy and have its own president in 2024.

It is to be mentioned here that Jamaica’s parliament will vote in April on whether to scrap ties with the British monarchy.

Back in 2022, PM Andrew Holness had told Prince William during his visit to the Caribbean nation that Jamaica was “moving on” and that the island would eventually become an “independent, developed, prosperous country”, according to the Mirror.