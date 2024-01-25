Marvel Studio shares post on social media celebrating receiving an Oscar nomination for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3'

Marvel Studios over the moon on Oscar nod: 'Congratulations'

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is the latest MCU movie with an Oscar nomination and Marvel Studios is celebrating the feat.



Taking to Instagram, the official handle of the studio shared a congratulatory post: "Congratulations to the cast and crew of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for their Academy Award® nomination for Best Visual Effects!"

The band of misfit heroes are nominated in the Best Visual Effects category - in the same section, a dozen Marvel films were previously nominated.



Fulfiling director James Gunn's vision onto the screen, VFX supervisor Stephane Ceretti previously told ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast, "He knows exactly where he wants to put everything. Sometimes, there's cases where we don't agree or we just have to talk about it."

Adding, "It's not like we don't agree about it, but I say, 'Hey, I think I can actually do this maybe in a better way.' And sometimes, I'm all for practical stuff."

He continued, "I love what we can offer to filmmakers to tell their stories, but I come from that old school, 'Hey, if we can shoot it, let's shoot it' kind of school. So I love the two. I love seeing Daniel Sudick [senior special effects supervisor, Marvel Studios], our special effects guy, blowing up some stuff on [set]."

Noting, "So we're like, 'Oh, let's do it.' Even today, we were talking about something, and he said, 'I think we can. Let's just do it.' So if we can do it, let's do it. And we have our special effects guy saying, 'Yeah, I'd love to do that.' I say, 'Well then do it.' So that's the way, if it comes from that."