Alec Baldwin makes bold demand amid new 'Rust' shooting charges

A grand jury in New Mexico has brought new charges against Alec Baldwin for 'Rust' shooting incident

Alec Baldwin has finally submitted his first legal response for the new involuntary manslaughter charges against him.



The 65 year-old actor-producer’s move comes after a grand injury in New Mexico decided to open the Rust shooting case again.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Alec’s counsel emphasized in their filing that they "demand speedy trial, discovery and exculpatory information, notice of defense intent to call witnesses.

Moreover, the document stated that Alec made the specific request to “avoid public vilification and suspicion.”

The actor has been ordered to appear before a judge in New Mexico to enter a plea on February 1.

'Rust' shooting incident

The incident dates back to the time when Alec was pointing a gun towards cinematographer Halyna Hutchins for rehearsal during the movie’s filming in October 2021 and it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

At the time, he insisted that he did not pull the trigger, but instead pulled back the gun's hammer before it fired.