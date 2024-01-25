 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sofia Vergara tells Kelly Clarkson to 'shut up' during 'Griselda' interview

Sofia Vergara snapped at Kelly Clarkson when she discussed her transformation into the Colombian queenpin

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, January 25, 2024

File Footage

Sofia Vergara dismissed Kelly Clarkson’s recent opinion on her upcoming Netflix show Griselda.

The 51 year-old actress appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where the 41 year-old host commented on Sofia’s transformation into the Colombian drug queenpin.

In a clip shared on the show’s TikTok account, Kelly says: “This is incredible… I feel like they only changed your nose or something.”

Taken aback, Sofia swiftly replied: “What? Are you crazy?”

Read More: Sofia Vergara turns into a 'monster' for Netflix's 'Griselda'

The singer continued telling her, “Whatever they did though, it looks slight.” Riled up by the comment, the Modern Family alum said, “No Kelly, it was hours. They did a lot to me! It was teeth. It was a wig. It was my nose. It was plastic from here to here!”

Kelly tried explaining what she really meant until Sofia intervened and said, “It was a wig! Shut up. It was a wig. It was a lot!”

Her defense comes after she revealed during the show’s Miami premiere that how difficult it was to transform herself into the titular character.

"It was a lot of work, it was a lot of preparation, I had to really investigate what it meant to be a woman in that era. A mother, a Colombian woman… that turned into this monster. So, it was a really difficult task for me to understand,” she told PEOPLE.

