Timothée Chalamet's pal Florence Pugh gives approval for Kylie Jenner romance

Thursday, January 25, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Kylie Jenner finally met beau Timothée Chalamet's co-star and close friend Florence Pugh.

Kylie met the Oppenheimer star at Valentino's Haute Couture show in Paris recently. The pair beamed as they posed for the cameras together.

The 26-year-old The Kardashians alum rocked a strapless black dress, which she accentuated with gold earrings and minimal makeup look. The mom-of-two styled her black hair into loose waves and pulled them back to show off her back.

Meanwhile, Florence also sported a black dress. The Dune 2 star’s dress was a one-shoulder dress which she paired with gold earrings. She pulled her blonde hair back in an updo and opted for a natural makeup look.

Florence and Timothée have starred in two films together, Little Women and Dune 2.

Praising his co-star for her performance in Dune 2, Timothée told Variety: "Florence is really special. She's an incredible actor. She was incredible in Dune - seriously incredible."

"She brought a gravitas to the role," Timothée added.

Kylie and Timothée first sparked rumors of a relationship in April last year. The pair did their best to keep the budding relationship private at the time by hanging out at their homes. Kylie’s SUV was spotted at the Wonka star’s home multiple times, fueling rumors. They made their romance public in September last year. 

