Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny haven’t given their romance another chance yet, claims source

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny haven’t reconciled yet but have hung out few times

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have gone out together since calling it quits; however, they have not reconciled yet, claimed source.



Speaking of their possible reunion, an insider revealed that close pals of the supermodel knew she would get back together with the rapper.

The tipster told Us Weekly, “Kendall’s friends aren’t surprised whatsoever that she’s seeing Bad Bunny again. They figured this would happen because she has a habit of going back to exes.”

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny romance dubbed ‘extremely unhealthy': Find out why

“It’s not the type of situation where they’re fully back together, but they have hung out a few times since breaking up last month,” they added.

The duo was first linked together last February. However, they parted ways in December, but insiders claim they have been meeting quite often since.

The insider said of Jenner’s friends, “At the end of the day, if she’s happy, then of course they support her and whoever she decides to date.”

“They’re still not convinced he’s The One for her, but if he treats her well then they’re good with it,” they added.