Harry Styles left 'shaken' after disturbing stalker encounter

Harry Styles is reportedly going through emotional 'distress' after an alleged stalker encounter

As per the latest findings of Yahoo! News, the As it Was crooner came across a stalker named Myra Calvaho earlier in the week.

The court documents obtained by The Sun disclosed that the 35-year-old Myra Carvalho allegedly “harrased” the singer.

The incident took place after the former member of One Direction came back from a vacation with his new girlfriend, Taylor Russel.

On Tuesday, the alleged stalker was presented in front of the Highbury Corner magistrates.

She was indicted with pursuing a “course of conduct — namely harassed — which amounted to stalking causing serious alarm or distress”.

Following her detrimental actions, the 28-year-old singing sensation reportedly went through a “substantial adverse effect” in his “usual day-to-day activities.”

An insider also disclosed to the same outlet that “Harry was really shaken up” after that shocking encounter.

The source went on to address, “He had spent the start of the month in Anguilla with Taylor and James Corden and he’d had a great break. This happened not long after he had come back."

“Harry just wants to carry on as normal, but this has been concerning,” the insider expressed before signing off.