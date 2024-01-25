 
menu
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Harry Styles left 'shaken' after disturbing stalker encounter

Harry Styles is reportedly going through emotional 'distress' after an alleged stalker encounter

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Photo: Harry Styles left shaken after disturbing stalker encounter
Photo: Harry Styles left 'shaken' after disturbing stalker encounter

Harry Styles’s alleged stalker has reportedly left a scathing mark on the singer's mental state.

As per the latest findings of Yahoo! News, the As it Was crooner came across a stalker named Myra Calvaho earlier in the week.

The court documents obtained by The Sun disclosed that the 35-year-old Myra Carvalho allegedly “harrased” the singer.

The incident took place after the former member of One Direction came back from a vacation with his new girlfriend, Taylor Russel.

On Tuesday, the alleged stalker was presented in front of the Highbury Corner magistrates. 

She was indicted with pursuing a “course of conduct — namely harassed — which amounted to stalking causing serious alarm or distress”.

Following her detrimental actions, the 28-year-old singing sensation reportedly went through a “substantial adverse effect” in his “usual day-to-day activities.”

An insider also disclosed to the same outlet that “Harry was really shaken up” after that shocking encounter. 

The source went on to address, “He had spent the start of the month in Anguilla with Taylor and James Corden and he’d had a great break. This happened not long after he had come back."

“Harry just wants to carry on as normal, but this has been concerning,” the insider expressed before signing off. 

Princess Charlene celebrates her 46th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumours
Princess Charlene celebrates her 46th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumours
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed chance to gain ‘sympathy' video
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed chance to gain ‘sympathy'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they're concerned for royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to show they're concerned for royal family
Harry Styles receives a sweet nod following stalker distress video
Harry Styles receives a sweet nod following stalker distress
Deborra-lee Furness talks of embracing single life
Deborra-lee Furness talks of embracing single life
Glen Powell goes for a new direction after 'Anyone But You' success
Glen Powell goes for a new direction after 'Anyone But You' success
Kate Middleton doing her best to manage work, kids while recovering in hospital video
Kate Middleton doing her best to manage work, kids while recovering in hospital
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new ‘calculated' approach for attention
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new ‘calculated' approach for attention
Britney Spears in ‘no mood' to be pushed around as Sam Asghari demands increases
Britney Spears in ‘no mood' to be pushed around as Sam Asghari demands increases
Robert De Niro wells up during an emotional confession
Robert De Niro wells up during an emotional confession
Billy Joel and Sting to mesmerize fans with Las Vegas performance
Billy Joel and Sting to mesmerize fans with Las Vegas performance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors