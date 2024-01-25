 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Elizabeth Hurley and Trinny Wood enjoy a fancy dinner night in Mayfair

Elizabeth Hurley had an expensive night out with her friend Trinny Wood, donning luxurious attire and striking smiles

The fashionable duo of Elizabeth Hurley and Trinny Woodall made a striking appearance at Miami’s private members’ club., Loulou’s is a preferred destination for politicians, celebrities, and royal personalities for a luxurious yet discreet getaway.

The dynamic duo stepped out in effortless styles as Hurley, 58, exuded sophistication in a black velvet jumpsuit, paired with heels and pashmina. As for her 59-year-old friend, Wood rocked a cheetah print coat over a velvet blazer, completing her look with grey cigarette pants and heels.

The longtime friends were seen in high spirits as they concluded the night giggling in the back of the taxi.

For those unversed, the two have been friends for a very long time with Hurley previously collaborating with Wood on Trinny’s YouTube channel, in 2020.

As Hurley continues to grace social media platforms and events with her classic fashion sense, her fanbase is eagerly anticipating more glimpses into her glamorous life.  

