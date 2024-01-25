 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new ‘calculated' approach for attention

Royal expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 'no career in Hollywood' as they make calculated approach

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 25, 2024

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent red carpet appearance has been deemed a “calculated” move on part of the Sussexes.

The Sussexes attended the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Kingston, Jamaica recently. Following their appearance, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said the couple has “no career in Hollywood.”

"There is no doubt that with the Hollywood Reporter stigmatizing them as 'losers', Harry and Meghan are in limbo,” he told Daily Express US.

Fitzwilliams added: "Their appearance in Jamaica was a surprise but seemed more calculated to get attention during a difficult week for the royal family. It isn’t an attempt to restart their careers, they currently have no careers in Hollywood."

At the premiere, the couple met Marley’s family and were seen in high spirits. Prince Harry even had a light hearted conversation with Marley’s son. Per a lip reader, the Duke of Sussex said; "We did have a great time. You rock Bob Marley!"

Harry and Meghan’s body language at the event was also analyzed by body language expert Judi James, who’s sure that the couple are doing well in their relationship.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors

Judi noted: “Their eye direction is identical and they’re looking up as though interrupted from a more intimate moment. Their matching smiles look coy and their hand gesture seems identical. This automatic mirroring always tends to define a close and in tune couple so even without Harry’s arm round the back of Meghan’s seat they manage to make this look like a date.”

