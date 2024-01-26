Sofia Richie tied the knot with Elliot Grainge in April 2023

Sofia Richie announces first pregnancy with gender reveal details

Sofia Richie announced her pregnancy with husband Elliot Grainge.

In an interview with Vogue, the model confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with the 30 year-old music executive.

Revealing that it’s a girl, Sofia told the interviewer: "She’s growing pretty fast, so the due date is a bit up in the air.”

Moreover, the 25 year-old social media personality shared all the details of the intimate gender reveal moment she and Elliot had.

“I love the YouTubes and the TikToks—even before I was talking about getting pregnant—of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca our baby’s gender, and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink,” Sofia explained.

"She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter though, and Elliot is really excited for a girl too,” she added.

Sofia and Elliot tied the knot in April 2023, exactly a year after they got engaged.