King Charles returns to London ahead of planned surgery

Britain’s King Charles has returned to London from Sandringham ahead planned surgery, a royal expert has disclosed.



Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter, and said: “King Charles has arrived back in London from Sandringham ahead of planned surgery after being diagnosed with an enlarged prostate.

“His royal standard has been raised at Buckingham Palace (although HM normally stays at Clarence House).”

Last week Buckingham Palace announced: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

The monarch was in his Scottish home Birkhall when he was diagnosed with the condition.

According to media reports, it is unknown which day King Charles is expected to receive hospital treatment this week.