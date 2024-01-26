 
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Royal family shares major announcement amid fury over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jamaica trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sparked fury with their surprise Jamaica visit earlier this week

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 26, 2024

Royal family shares major announcement amid fury over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Jamaica trip

Britain’s royal family has made a major announcement a day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sparked fury with their Jamaica visit.

The palace took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a photo of Queen Camilla to announce that submissions to the Entente Littéraire Prize - a new UK-France literary prize for writers of young adult literature - are now open.

The announcement reads: “We are delighted to announce that submissions to the Entente Littéraire Prize (Prix de l’Entente Littéraire), a new UK-France literary prize for writers of young adult literature, are now open.”

The submissions window will be formally opened at receptions at the French Embassy in London and the British Embassy in Paris on 23 January as part of the celebrations to mark the start of the 120 anniversary of the Entente Cordiale.

Announced in September 2023 by Queen Camilla and Madame Brigitte Macron during the King and Queen’s State visit to France, the Entente Littéraire Prize is inspired by the Entente Cordiale, the 1904 agreement between the UK and French governments that improved bilateral relations.

The €8,000 prize will be split equally between the creators of the book.

