Justin Timberlake announces new album: Read details

Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, January 26, 2024

Justin Timberlake has finally announced his new single along with a studio album.

He broke the news during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and spilled the details about his new album Everything I Thought It Was and its lead single Selfish.

Jimmy pressed Justin towards the end of their conversation, asking if he had any more announcements to make.

Acting nonchalant, Justin pretended that he doesn't understand what Jimmy was suggesting, and then casually said, "Oh, yeah, I'm going on tour."

In the song Selfish, which became available on Thursday morning, the 42-year-old musician talks about occasionally experiencing jealousy towards the person he loves.

The song's music video, which features Timberlake singing the song while filming a scene in a production, was released concurrently with the single. In the end, he finds himself dancing on stage.

The album, which will be Justin's first since Man of the Woods in 2018, will release on March 15. 

