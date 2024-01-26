King Charles finally admitted to hospital for scheduled treatment

 
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Palace announced on Friday, "The King [Charles] was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment"

Friday, January 26, 2024

Britain’s King Charles has been admitted to a hospital for prostate treatment, the palace confirmed on Friday.

The palace issued a statement to update the royal fans on the monarch’s health.

Also Read: King Charles returns to London ahead of planned surgery

The statement reads: "The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment.

"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

The monarch was seen reportedly entering the London Clinic hospital on Friday morning with Queen Camilla by his side.

Earlier, a royal expert had disclosed that King Charles had returned to London from Sandringham ahead planned surgery.

Read More: Prince William 'close knit' parenting ensures kids are not in 'gilded cage'

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter, and said: “King Charles has arrived back in London from Sandringham ahead of planned surgery after being diagnosed with an enlarged prostate.”

