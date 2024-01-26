King Charles was on Friday admitted to the London hospital, where Kate Middleton is recovering from abdominal surgery, for scheduled treatment

King Charles honours Kate Middleton ahead of scheduled treatment

Britain’s King Charles has honoured his 'beloved daughter-in-law' Kate Middleton by visiting her at the hospital where the Princess of Wales is recuperating following abdominal surgery.



According to reports, the monarch visited Kate Middleton soon after arriving at the hospital for his scheduled treatment.

Also Read: King Charles finally admitted to hospital for scheduled treatment

The Majesty Magazine has claimed “HM [King Charles] visited his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, soon after arriving at the hospital.”

Earlier, the palace confirmed in a statement: "The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment.

"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

According to the Sky News, it is the same hospital where Kate Middleton is recovering having undergone abdominal surgery.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘stink' to high heaven

The publication further claims it is understood that King Charles visited the Princess of Wales ahead of his own treatment.