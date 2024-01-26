 
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon helping him commit to sobriety and battle anxiety

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon is a healthy influence for the 60 year old actor

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 26, 2024

Ines de Ramon is proving to be a calming positive influence for Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

Pitt has reportedly given up drinking and is committed to sobriety, something Ines has played a role in. The couple also make relaxation a priority and reportedly have a proper Zen room.

"Brad and Ines have a Zen room with aromatherapy diffusers and sound bowls," a source told. "Sometimes there’s an instructor but sometimes it’s just the two of them."

The exercise is helping Pitt maintain his physical and mental health and focus on his business endeavors.

“The mind-centering practice has helped decrease his anxiety. He’s hyper-committed to his sobriety and knows if he falls off the wagon, the implications could extend to his family and the producing business he’s spent 20 years building.”

Back in 2017, the Babylon star confessed to his drinking habits: "Personally, I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings. I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that."

