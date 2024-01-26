Natalie Portman decides to end marriage with Benjamin Millepied: Insider

Natalie Portman ‘officially pulling the plug’ on Benjamin Millepied marriage after failing to forgive him

Natalie Portman tried to forgive her husband Benjamin Millepied over his affair with a climate activist; however, she has found herself unable to do so.



The Black Swan actor tried giving her relationship with her cheater husband another chance but has now come to point where she feels it best to end her marriage.

A source told Life & Style, “Natalie is officially pulling the plug on her marriage,” adding, “She really tried forgiving Benjamin — the last thing she imagined in her life was a divorce — but she could not get past the betrayal.”

“They went to counseling, and at one point, Natalie thought she could make it work for the children’s sake,” the insider added.

“She desperately wanted to keep her family together, but at the end of the day, the trust that she and Benjamin had shared was irrevocably broken.”

In August last year, it was reported by Us Weekly that Portman and Millepied have parted ways a month after rumours of his affair broke with climate activist Camille Étienne.

At the time, another insider conveyed Portman's unwavering commitment to her marriage, even in the face of these challenges to the publication.

The insider shared, “Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.”

"After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs," the source added.