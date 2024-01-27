Lily Gladstone dishes details about Leonardo DiCaprio's acting in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Photo: Lily Gladstone gives Leonardo DiCaprio a new name after Oscars snub

Lily Gladstone hailed Leonardo DiCaprio for his phenomenal acting in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Recently, the Quantum Cowboys alum marked her presence for a chit-chat with Extra. In this confessional, the 37-year-old Oscar-nominated actress weighed in on her role as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s historical drama film.

However, she acknowledged that she could not have given her best without Leonardo DiCaprio’s support.

Speaking of the actor, Lily revealed to the outlet, “He did such an incredible job in this, and, like, just, he made an impossible character just so vivid.”

She further explained, “And it made my job so much easier, so I really want to share this, this moment with him, but you know, he told me right before the Globes, ‘No matter the outcome, I think you’re amazing and I’m proud of you.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Lily revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio “was just so proud” when he contacted her after the Academy Awards win.

However, she expressed 'disappointment' in The Academy for snubbing the Inception alum during this year's nominations.



In conclusion, The Unknown Country branded DiCaprio as “the greatest actor” in Hollywood.