 
menu
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Lily Gladstone gives Leonardo DiCaprio a new name after Oscars snub

Lily Gladstone dishes details about Leonardo DiCaprio's acting in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Photo: Lily Gladstone gives Leonardo DiCaprio a new name after Oscars snub
Photo: Lily Gladstone gives Leonardo DiCaprio a new name after Oscars snub

Lily Gladstone hailed Leonardo DiCaprio for his phenomenal acting in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Recently, the Quantum Cowboys alum marked her presence for a chit-chat with Extra. In this confessional, the 37-year-old Oscar-nominated actress weighed in on her role as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s historical drama film.

However, she acknowledged that she could not have given her best without Leonardo DiCaprio’s support.

Speaking of the actor, Lily revealed to the outlet, “He did such an incredible job in this, and, like, just, he made an impossible character just so vivid.”

She further explained, “And it made my job so much easier, so I really want to share this, this moment with him, but you know, he told me right before the Globes, ‘No matter the outcome, I think you’re amazing and I’m proud of you.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Lily revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio “was just so proud” when he contacted her after the Academy Awards win.

However, she expressed 'disappointment' in The Academy for snubbing the Inception alum during this year's nominations.

In conclusion, The Unknown Country branded DiCaprio as “the greatest actor” in Hollywood.

Kate Middleton hailed for prioritizing herself over Royal duties
Kate Middleton hailed for prioritizing herself over Royal duties
Jada Pinkett makes a rare confession about Will Smith's family
Jada Pinkett makes a rare confession about Will Smith's family
Queen Camilla proves she's ‘worthy' by proving her loyalty to King Charles
Queen Camilla proves she's ‘worthy' by proving her loyalty to King Charles
Martin Scorsese gives blunt response to Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar snub
Martin Scorsese gives blunt response to Leonardo DiCaprio Oscar snub
Lily Gladstone reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscars snub
Lily Gladstone reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscars snub
Queen Camilla urged to step up her game amid King Charles hospitalization video
Queen Camilla urged to step up her game amid King Charles hospitalization
Truth behind Brad Pitt's cosmetic procedure laid bare
Truth behind Brad Pitt's cosmetic procedure laid bare
Victoria, David Beckham hesitant to help Brooklyn as he struggles to find niche
Victoria, David Beckham hesitant to help Brooklyn as he struggles to find niche
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had ‘such potential' but failed video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had ‘such potential' but failed
Focus Features, Pharrell Williams join hands for an animated biopic
Focus Features, Pharrell Williams join hands for an animated biopic
Princess Charlene's illegal actions leaked amid birthday and Prince Albert marriage woes
Princess Charlene's illegal actions leaked amid birthday and Prince Albert marriage woes
Brooklyn Beckham ‘feeling lost' as Nicola Peltz gears up for her movie release
Brooklyn Beckham ‘feeling lost' as Nicola Peltz gears up for her movie release