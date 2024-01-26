Prince Harry ‘says he had to be' at ‘Bob Marley' premiere amid King Charles surgery

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met the Jamaican prime minister at the 'Bob Marley: One Love' movie premiere

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met the Jamaican prime minister at the 'Bob Marley: One Love' movie premiere

Prince Harry attended the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica recently and said he "had to be here."

This comes as insiders claimed Harry and Meghan were invited to the premiere by Paramount head Brian Robbins himself. The couple were also pictured with the Robbins family.

However, the Sussexes came under fire for meeting the Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness and members of his cabinet due to their anti-monarchy views.

As King Charles goes under the knife for an enlarged prostate, the Sussexes posing with Marlene Malahoo Forte, who’s openly anti-monarchy, has been seen as insensitive.

Forte said last year that Jamaica’s future should be "in Jamaica's hands" and that the country should "sever ties" with the royals.

Jamaica is set to hold a referendum later this year to determine whether it should become a republic.

Read more: Real reason Prince Harry, Meghan Markle met Jamaican Prime Minister

Royal expert Omid Scobie even noted how the atmosphere between the Sussexes and the Jamaican government officials seemed more friendly then when Prince William and Princess Kate met them in 2022. The Prince and Princess of Wales were then told by Holness that he planned to separate Jamaica from the royals.