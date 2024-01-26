 
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

No visit from George, Charlotte, Louis to Kate Middleton in hospital after one week

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis haven’t visited mom Kate Middleton amid hospitalization

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, January 26, 2024

File Footage 

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis haven’t visited their mom, Kate Middleton, in hospital despite one week passing.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, is still at The London Clinic recovering post her “planned abdominal surgery” and haven’t seen her kids since the operation.

The kids are said to be at school as Kate and Prince William are trying their best that they do not feel their mother’s absence.

ALSO READ: King Charles honours Kate Middleton ahead of scheduled treatment

According to The Sun, the Prince and Princess of Wales wanted her "absence to feel as normal as possible for the youngsters.”

Meanwhile, William has made sure to visit his ailing wife almost “every day” at the hospital since surgery while also managing the kids.

Speaking on the matter, royal auther Robert Hardman said, “We know they are a very tight family unit, and he [William] wants to be there for them.”

“So much of what they do with those kids is about normalizing life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage,” he added.

