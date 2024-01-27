Queen Camilla urged to step up her game amid King Charles hospitalization

Queen Camilla told that it is time for her to take charge amid King Charles’ health scare

File Footage

Queen Camilla has been told to step up her game as King Charles prepares to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.



As announced by the Palace, King Charles has been admitted to a London hospital to get treated. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is also recovering in hospital following an abdominal surgery.

Prince William is said to be juggling between taking care of his ailing wife and managing their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Hence, Queen Camilla is required to "step up" especially since Charles has slimmed down the monarchy since ascending to the throne.

ALSO READ: King Charles makes big decision after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit

Speaking on the matter, Nana Akua asked royal expert Pandora Forsyth on GB News, "Was he wise to have slimmed down the monarchy?"

"January is known to be a very quiet time for the Royal Family, so in the least disrespectful way possible, if it could happen at any time, now would be it,” Forsyth replied.

"If it was in the summer, perhaps not. Health comes first and it always will do. I think the general public are quite understanding of that in terms of health reasons.

"Put all the drama aside, health does come first, whatever family you're in. So yes, I do believe that he's making the right decision,” the expert added.

ALSO READ: King Charles honours Kate Middleton ahead of scheduled treatment

Furthermore, she said, "But in times like these, it does bring into question the Royal Family working as a whole. Princess Anne, his sister, was the hardest-working royal last year.

"I think it does bring into question the Queen Camilla. Obviously, her public opinion has changed dramatically over the years.

"So this is really now time for her to step up and sort of change perhaps some of the few who are still waiting to change their opinion on her. Now is the time for her."