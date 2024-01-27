King Charles was admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment on Friday, and Queen Camilla accompanied the monarch

Queen Camilla breaks royal tradition as King Charles undergoes planned surgery

Queen Camilla has seemingly broken a royal tradition by accompanying her husband King Charles, who underwent scheduled prostate surgery on Friday.



According to British media, Queen Camilla accompanied the monarch to hospital, in what highlights another important break with tradition.

The Daily Express UK reported it is rare for a spouse of the monarch to accompany a royal into hospital, adding that late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip always went for treatment alone.

The publication quoted sources as saying that Camilla stayed until doctors confirmed that King Charles surgery was a success.

Meanwhile, she also updated the media about King Charles health outside the hospital: "He's doing fine, thank you."

Earlier, the palace said, "The king was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment.

"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."