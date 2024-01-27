 
menu
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher's cause of death revealed

Tyler Christopher's co-star Maurice Bernard announced the news of his death in October 2023

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 27, 2024

General Hospital alum Tyler Christophers cause of death revealed
'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher's cause of death revealed

Tyler Christopher’s cause of death has finally been confirmed after he passed away in October 2023.

According to the medical examiner's office report quoted by TMZ, the General Hospital alum's cause of death was listed as "positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication."

His disease of plaque accumulation in the arteries, known as coronary artery atherosclerosis, has also been mentioned as a contributing factor to his death.

Ruling his death as “accidental,” the medical examiner stated that Christopher’s position suffocated him to death while he was intoxicated.

The news of his death was first disclosed by co-star Maurice Benard as he took to his Instagram on November 1 on Instagram and wrote, “Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac arrest in his San Diego apartment.”

The GH alum continued, “He was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting.”

The 60 year-old actor defined the late actor as a sweet soul and wonderful friend to “all of those who knew him.”

Tyler portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on the medical soap opera for which he won the Daytime Emmy for his performance in 2016, and even earned four nominations. 

Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery
Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?
Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?
Brie Larson's latest outing sets tongues wagging about new romance
Brie Larson's latest outing sets tongues wagging about new romance
Kim Kardashian regrets North West's fashion choices
Kim Kardashian regrets North West's fashion choices
Scandoval becomes godsend for Ariana Madix's career?
Scandoval becomes godsend for Ariana Madix's career?
Kate Middleton's fans left disappointed as astrologer makes shocking predictions
Kate Middleton's fans left disappointed as astrologer makes shocking predictions
Selena Gomez rekindles bond with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' family video
Selena Gomez rekindles bond with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' family
Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes battle over prenuptial agreement
Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes battle over prenuptial agreement
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to King Charles and Kate Middleton meeting in hospital video
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to King Charles and Kate Middleton meeting in hospital
Travis Kelce opens up on 'intense attention' during Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce opens up on 'intense attention' during Taylor Swift romance
Queen Camilla breaks royal tradition as King Charles undergoes planned surgery
Queen Camilla breaks royal tradition as King Charles undergoes planned surgery
SAG-AFTRA angrily reacts to Taylor Swift AI nudes
SAG-AFTRA angrily reacts to Taylor Swift AI nudes