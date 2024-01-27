Tyler Christopher's co-star Maurice Bernard announced the news of his death in October 2023

'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher's cause of death revealed

Tyler Christopher’s cause of death has finally been confirmed after he passed away in October 2023.

According to the medical examiner's office report quoted by TMZ, the General Hospital alum's cause of death was listed as "positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication."

His disease of plaque accumulation in the arteries, known as coronary artery atherosclerosis, has also been mentioned as a contributing factor to his death.

Ruling his death as “accidental,” the medical examiner stated that Christopher’s position suffocated him to death while he was intoxicated.

The news of his death was first disclosed by co-star Maurice Benard as he took to his Instagram on November 1 on Instagram and wrote, “Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac arrest in his San Diego apartment.”

The GH alum continued, “He was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting.”

The 60 year-old actor defined the late actor as a sweet soul and wonderful friend to “all of those who knew him.”

Tyler portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on the medical soap opera for which he won the Daytime Emmy for his performance in 2016, and even earned four nominations.