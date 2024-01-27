 
menu
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

'Dune' fans over the moon after Zendaya latest comment

Zendaya says she is down to work in 'Dune: Part 3' if made'

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Dune fans over the moon after Zendaya latest comment
'Dune' fans over the moon after Zendaya latest comment

Zendaya is a key part of Denis Villeneuve's Dune, and her recent nod to work in the franchise again if she gets the offer is making fans go gaga.

In a chat with Fandango, the Emmy winner is open to getting into Chani's boots again. 

"Would we be down? I mean of course. Anytime Denis calls it's a yes from me, at least."

She continued, "I'm excited to see what happens. I started Messiah and I was like, 'Woah, I'm only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.' 

"It's so much to take in, and I think there's no better hands with better care and love for it than him [Villeneuve]."

Commenting on the franchise's future, the Euphoria actress said she's "just excited to see … It's just anticipation."

Heaping praise on the filmmaker, Zendaya said, "Whenever he is ready. I know he's a perfectionist in many ways and doesn't want to share things unless he's fully ready to do that. So [I'm] respecting that and waiting until he's ready."

In the meantime, Dune: Part Two will hit theaters on March 1. 

Kid Laroi sparks dating rumors with Tate McRae
Kid Laroi sparks dating rumors with Tate McRae
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after King Charles, Kate Middleton's surgery
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after King Charles, Kate Middleton's surgery
Kanye West's strict views on North West makeup revealed
Kanye West's strict views on North West makeup revealed
Jay Leno makes bold move to become Mavis Leno's conservator
Jay Leno makes bold move to become Mavis Leno's conservator
Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery
Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?
Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?
'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher's cause of death revealed
'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher's cause of death revealed
Brie Larson's latest outing sets tongues wagging about new romance
Brie Larson's latest outing sets tongues wagging about new romance
Kim Kardashian regrets North West's fashion choices
Kim Kardashian regrets North West's fashion choices
Scandoval becomes godsend for Ariana Madix's career?
Scandoval becomes godsend for Ariana Madix's career?
Kate Middleton's fans left disappointed as astrologer makes shocking predictions
Kate Middleton's fans left disappointed as astrologer makes shocking predictions
Selena Gomez rekindles bond with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' family video
Selena Gomez rekindles bond with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' family