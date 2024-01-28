Kate Middleton was upset by Prince William flings during relationship break

Kate Middleton told Prince William she would not be 'doormat' to his girlfriends

Kate Middleton once gave a warning to Prince William amid relationship problems.

As per Daily Mail back in 2007 when Kate and William were briefly broken up, the Prince of Wales was spotted getting intimate with other women in clubs.



Gravely offended by the actions, Kate called out her then-boyfriend and gave him an ultimatum to mind his behaviour.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed: "She has coped for years with girls flinging themselves at her boyfriend and for a while she found it humorous and even flattering. But after his recent behaviour she gave him an ultimatum and told him that every time he behaved like that in public he was cheapening her image as well as his own.

"She told him she wasn't prepared to be treated like a doormat and that his carefree behaviour was affecting her image. She gave him quite a pasting. In the past she had always let go of things like that, but this really bothered her."

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

