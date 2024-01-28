Prince Harry looked anxious at Bob Marley movie premiere

Prince Harry looked 'anxious' as he followed Meghan Markle at Bob Marley premiere

Prince Harry was visibly seen disturbed during his appearance at the Bob Marley film premiere last week.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted following his wife at the event as was seen disoriented as his father, King Charles, undergoes enlarge prostrate surgery.

Body language expert Judi James told Mirror.co.uk: "As they are ushered into their seats in the stalls Meghan appears to have applied a gracious smile but Harry looks less than comfortable, seeming to deliberate before stepping in behind his wife. His pause looks telling. Instead of following in behind Meghan, Harry waits, looking very much like a man who has rarely if ever been seated anywhere but in the royal box for film premieres.

"‌His gestures suggest deliberation. First there is the pause that leaves a large social gap between himself and his wife. Then we can see his hand stroking his chin, which looks like a gesture of decision-taking or deliberation. His legs appear to be splayed to suggest a lack of desire to follow Meghan into the seats and he has one hand stuffed into his pocket, which suggests a desire to hide."

Judi continued: "Harry’s facial expression also looks dour or anxious here. When he does pop in beside Meghan she appears to gesture to someone behind him while his eyes fail to meet hers."

