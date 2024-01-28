 
Sunday, January 28, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are peddling propaganda and are 'very calculated'

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of planning their most recent public outing as nothing more than a PR stunt, curated close to the Royal Family’s time of strife.

These claims have been made by contributors Mark Toth and Jonathan Sweet, in their piece for The Hill.

In it, he accused the couple of ‘planning’ their most recent public outing and said, “The timing of the scheming duo’s PR stunt in the Caribbean was likely calculated.”

Especially since “Catherine, the Princess of Wales, who remains in hospital after abdominal surgery, will be laid up for months.”

Even, “William is sidelined from royal duties as well caring for their children.”

At the same time, “The King also will be out of pocket for some time as he begins treatment for an enlarged prostate.”

In the eyes of the author, “This would all be amusing, were it not for the serious damage Harry and Meghan continue to inflict upon the national security of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth partners, and by extension to the U.S., with their effective promotion of Russian and Chinese propaganda.”

