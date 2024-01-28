Dakota Johnson honors Taylor Swift in hilarious ‘SNL' monologue

Dakota Johnson paid a hilarious tribute to Taylor Swift's immense success in Hollywood

file footage

Dakota Johnson recently returned to hosting Saturday Night Live after nearly a decade, and she gave a shout-out to Taylor Swift.



Dakota first hosted SNL in 2015, right after her blockbuster 50 Shades of Grey was released. When the Madame Web star returned to hosting, she looked back at her first experience. She shared some stills from her previous gig and made the audience laugh out loud with her commentary on them.

The 34-year-old recalled being in the audience for the 40th special and pulled up a photo which featured her standing in the star studded audience.

“Look at this collection of people: Sarah Palin, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and look who’s sitting right behind me,” she said, as the camera zoomed in on Donald Trump, who went on to win the 2016 election nearly two years later.

“It's just crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America,” the camera then quickly panned to pop icon Taylor Swift, and the audience laughed.

Dakota hosted the latest episode of SNL with musical guest Justin Timberlake, who was joined by Jimmy Fallon. The duo brought back The Barry Gibb Talk Show in full swing after Dakota’s monologue.